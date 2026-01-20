Atishi seeks urgent meeting with Amit Shah on law & order in Capital

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an urgent meeting with him to discuss what she described as a sharp deterioration in law and order in the national capital, marked by murders, gang violence, shootings and police inaction.

In her letter, Atishi said repeated incidents of violent crime had created an atmosphere of fear among residents, particularly women, senior citizens and traders.

Citing recent cases, Atishi referred to the daylight killing of AAP worker Rachna Yadav near the residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She described the incident as a targeted murder, noting that Yadav was a key eyewitness in her husband’s murder case and was scheduled to testify in court next month. The incident, she said, highlighted grave concerns over witness protection and policing failures.

The LoP also flagged the November 10, 2025, car bomb blast near the Red Fort that killed 13 persons, calling it a major security lapse in a high-profile area of the Capital. She noted that the probe was being handled by the National Investigation Agency, but said the attack had deeply shaken public confidence.

Atishi further referred to a December 2025 incident in which a Delhi Police constable allegedly attempted to snatch a woman’s earrings, raising concerns about internal discipline within the force. She also cited the September 2025 gang-related murder outside a gym in Greater Kailash, allegedly claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs, as evidence that organised crime had spread even to posh and heavily guarded localities.

Pointing to the spate of firing incidents reported across Paschim Vihar, Green Park and East Delhi earlier this month, Atishi alleged delays and inaction by the police in multiple cases. “Despite Delhi Police being directly under the Union Home Ministry, effective control over crime does not appear to be established,” she wrote.

Emphasising Delhi’s status as the national capital, Atishi said law and order in the city was linked to the country’s prestige and internal security. “If the national capital itself is unsafe, whom should residents trust for protection?” she asked, asserting that “Delhi deserves safety, not silence”.