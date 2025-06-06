Atishi slams BJP-led Delhi Govt over ordinance on school fee regulation

Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in the Capital over its reported decision to bring a law regulating private school fees through an ordinance, bypassing the legislative process and public consultation. She demanded an immediate special session of the Delhi Assembly to table the Fee Regulation Bill and refer it to a Select Committee for stakeholder feedback.

Calling the ordinance route a “backdoor entry”, Atishi alleged that the BJP government was trying to shield private schools under the guise of regulation. “This may be the first time in Delhi’s history that such an important law is being drafted in secrecy, with no public input. Hiding the draft only points to something sketchy,” she said at a press conference.

The AAP leader asserted that the proposed Bill did not aim to regulate fees but to protect the interests of private schools. She wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging her to immediately convene a special session of the Assembly. “The Bill should be tabled in the House and referred to a select committee comprising members from both the AAP and the BJP, which should then conduct a large-scale public consultation, especially with parents,” Atishi said in the letter.

She added that the legislative norms of the Delhi Assembly, like Parliament, permitted the formation of such a committee to examine draft laws in detail. “Only after incorporating suggestions from stakeholders should the Bill be passed,” she said.

Atishi also took to social media platform X to express her concern, alleging that a draft of the Bill had earlier been approved by the Cabinet but was kept under wraps. “Ever since the BJP came to power, private school fees have risen uncontrollably, and the government has not taken any action. A Bill was brought in the Cabinet, but it was kept hidden and no opinion was taken. Now, Education Minister Ashish Sood says that the Bill will be brought through an ordinance. Why this law through the backdoor? Does the government want to protect private schools?” she questioned.