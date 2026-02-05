Atishi video row: Punjab Additional CS, DGP, CP Jalandhar asked to submit reply before Feb 12

Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Thursday issued letter to Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home-ll Branch), DGP Gaurav Yadav and Dhanpreet Kaur, CP Jalandhar, seeking their replies before the Committee of Privileges before February 12 over the registration of FIR in connection with an alleged video of Atishi.

Advertisement

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has found a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt against senior Punjab Police officials in connection with an ongoing matter related to alleged remarks made against Sikh Gurus.

Advertisement

According to official communication, the Speaker, after examining the actions of the Punjab Police authorities, their replies, and their refusal to share certain documents, has concluded that there appears to be a breach of privilege.

Advertisement

The Speaker has consequently referred the issue to the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly with directions to examine the conduct of the Punjab Police authorities and to report on the complaint filed by Kapil Mishra, Minister of Law & Justice, Government of Delhi.

The complaint, dated February 2, pertains to alleged remarks made by Atishi, Leader of Opposition, concerning Sikh Gurus.

Advertisement

The Secretariat has also pointed out that certain information and documents sought earlier have not yet been received, despite being forwarded to the concerned office by the Director General of Police, Punjab, through letters dated January 28. These documents have again been requested to be submitted by February 12 along with the written comments on the complaints.

The Committee of Privileges is expected to examine the matter in detail and submit its report to the Delhi Legislative Assembly as per the Speaker’s directions.