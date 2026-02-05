DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Atishi video row: Punjab Additional CS, DGP, CP Jalandhar asked to submit reply before Feb 12

Atishi video row: Punjab Additional CS, DGP, CP Jalandhar asked to submit reply before Feb 12

The complaint, dated February 2, pertains to alleged remarks made by Atishi, Leader of Opposition, concerning Sikh Gurus

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Atishi. File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Thursday issued letter to Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home-ll Branch), DGP Gaurav Yadav and Dhanpreet Kaur, CP Jalandhar, seeking their replies before the Committee of Privileges before February 12 over the registration of FIR in connection with an alleged video of Atishi.

Advertisement

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has found a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt against senior Punjab Police officials in connection with an ongoing matter related to alleged remarks made against Sikh Gurus.

Advertisement

According to official communication, the Speaker, after examining the actions of the Punjab Police authorities, their replies, and their refusal to share certain documents, has concluded that there appears to be a breach of privilege. 

Advertisement

The Speaker has consequently referred the issue to the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly with directions to examine the conduct of the Punjab Police authorities and to report on the complaint filed by Kapil Mishra, Minister of Law & Justice, Government of Delhi.

The complaint, dated February 2, pertains to alleged remarks made by Atishi, Leader of Opposition, concerning Sikh Gurus. 

Advertisement

The Secretariat has also pointed out that certain information and documents sought earlier have not yet been received, despite being forwarded to the concerned office by the Director General of Police, Punjab, through letters dated January 28. These documents have again been requested to be submitted by February 12 along with the written comments on the complaints.

The Committee of Privileges is expected to examine the matter in detail and submit its report to the Delhi Legislative Assembly as per the Speaker’s directions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts