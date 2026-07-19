DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ATM theft accused linked to Imran Mewati gang held

ATM theft accused linked to Imran Mewati gang held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested an alleged member of the notorious Imran Mewati ATM uprooting gang for his alleged involvement in the theft of over Rs 19 lakh from a private bank ATM in East Delhi's Mandawali earlier this year.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Sazid, alias Bhura (26), a resident of Haryana's Nuh district, had been absconding since the April 29 incident, in which an ATM in West Vinod Nagar was allegedly cut open using a gas cutter and Rs 19.32 lakh was stolen.

Advertisement

The police said a case was registered at the Mandawali police station, and a Delhi court had subsequently issued non-bailable warrants against Sazid after he failed to appear during the investigation.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team laid a trap near Tauru Bypass Road in Nuh and apprehended the accused after he allegedly tried to escape on noticing the police.

During interrogation, Sazid allegedly confessed to his role in the ATM theft and told investigators that he had joined the Imran Mewati gang after coming into contact with its alleged kingpin, Imran, while lodged in Alwar jail in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

The police further revealed that Sazid has a previous criminal case registered against him at the Neemrana police station in Rajasthan in 2021. In that case, he and his associates allegedly used a gas cutter to break open an ATM and decamped with Rs 12.70 lakh.

The alleged gang leader, Imran, continues to evade arrest and is wanted in multiple cases across several states. The police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the remaining members of the gang.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts