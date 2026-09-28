'Attack on Gen-Z': Sirsa blames AAP for LPU 'unrest', questions Punjab Police

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of orchestrating unrest at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab to divert attention from allegations involving a woman activist, Gayatri Bishnoi, and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Speaking to media, Sirsa alleged that 400-500 people were sent from Delhi to LPU to 'spoil the atmosphere' and create a ruckus amid the ongoing controversy. He claimed that some of those involved were criminals and alleged that they had been sent with weapons.

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Sirsa also questioned the Punjab Police over the alleged unrest at the university, asking why such a situation was allowed to continue for three days. He claimed that no clarification had been issued by the Punjab Police regarding allegations of rape at the university.

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“The girls in the university are scared and their videos are coming out. They are saying they are being forced to call their parents and are living in fear,” Sirsa said.

He alleged that the incident was aimed at changing the news cycle and diverting attention from the Gayatri Bishnoi controversy.

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Taking to X, Sirsa repeated the allegations, claiming that Bishnoi had been living with Sisodia in a government bungalow and that the LPU incident was an attempt to divert attention from the matter.

Calling the alleged incident an “attack on Gen-Z”, Sirsa said, “If our Gen-Z lives in fear, how will Kejriwal ji grow Gen-Z? You should answer this.”

Sirsa also tagged the BJP Punjab unit in his post.