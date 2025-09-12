Attempt to tarnish my image: Mayor’s husband

Rakesh Yadav, husband of Manesar Mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur, named in the case of attacking a District Town Planning team at Kankarola village, along with his supporters today reached the Gurugram Police Commissioner’s office. He alleged that some people were conspiring to tarnish his image due to political animosity.

Tthe Commissioner’s office have not moved to include him in the investigation.

After meeting Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, Rakesh Hayatpur and villagers said that they demanded that the names of Hayatpur and some councillors be removed from the FIR. “This FIR has been registered out of political animosity. This is the reason why the police hastily registered a case, even though we have nothing to do with this incident,” Hayatpur said.