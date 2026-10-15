AUD suspends students over Kashmere Gate campus clash

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has suspended students allegedly involved in an incident of indiscipline, damage to university property and a scuffle with security personnel and administrative officials at its Kashmere Gate campus on October 13.

On Wednesday, the university said the action was taken after reviewing the Proctorial Board’s preliminary report, CCTV footage and other visual inputs. The suspended students have been barred from entering university campuses during the suspension period.

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The matter has been referred to the Proctorial Board/Disciplinary Committee for a detailed inquiry, the university said.

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“The University reiterates that all legitimate and permissible demands of the students had already been addressed. However, any act of violence, vandalism, misbehaviour with staff and disruption of the academic environment is unacceptable,” the university said.

The university said it remained committed to maintaining discipline, safety, security and academic dignity on campus, and would ensure a fair inquiry in accordance with university rules and statutes.