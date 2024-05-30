Audit All Delhi hospitals: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

New Delhi, May 29
The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, unleashed scathing criticism against the Kejriwal government, holding it responsible for the shortcomings in healthcare services that have left many Delhi residents vulnerable and desperate for medical attention. Drawing attention to the dangers posed by these ill-equipped establishments, Bidhuri emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive audits of all hospitals, both private and government-run. Bidhuri highlighted the dire situation faced by the city's underprivileged populace, who are often compelled to seek treatment in substandard nursing homes due to the lack of adequate facilities in government hospitals. He lamented, "The Vivek Vihar incident exposed the Kejriwal government's shortcomings."
