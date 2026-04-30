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Home / Delhi / 5 members of notorious Gogi Mann gang arrested

5 members of notorious Gogi Mann gang arrested

Delhi Police seize Austria, Turkiye and Italy made pistols

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police arrested five members of the infamous Gogi Mann gang including a key financer and recovered sophisticated firearms, including Glock 9MM pistol made in Austria, Italian made Beretta and Turkish made pistols, officials said on Thursday.

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The arrested were identified as Rahul Mathur alias Dogra, Aditya, Kunal, Surender and Iqbal, all involved in crime previously, they added.

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According to police, the action was followed by an intelligence input regarding the illegal supply of arms and weapons to gangs in the national capital.

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During this investigation, Rahul Mathur alias Dogra was initially arrested, when he had come to meet his associate Manjeet. On noticing the police team, he attempted to flee in his Mahindra Thar by driving on the wrong side of the road, but was apprehended.

Four weapons were recovered from his possession, an official said.

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During sustained interrogation, his associate Kunal was also arrested from his hideout and one pistol was recovered from his house.

Further, on the information of Kunal, another associate namely was apprehended and two illegal weapons were recovered, the cop added.

Further interrogation revealed that Surender is the main supplier of illegal weapons to the gang. He was already lodged in jail in an Arms Act case.

A production warrant was obtained from the court and he was formally arrested in the present case. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed about additional illegal arms, leading to further raids and recoveries, the officer said.

The investigators found that all the arrested accused were active members of Dinesh Karala alias Gogi Gang. Due to the ongoing gang rivalry with Tillu and Chichad gangs, they were illegally procuring and possessing firearms and ammunition to strengthen their criminal dominance.

The gang is actively involved in extortion and land-grabbing in Outer areas of Delhi and has close links with gangsters of Haryana, the officer mentioned.

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