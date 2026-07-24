Videos surfaced on social media on Friday showing a man asserting that he resigned from the Delhi Police as a constable in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, a claim authorities rejected.

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The Directorate General Home Guards, Delhi government, said in an X post that the individual posting reels/videos on Instagram as Ravi Lovey has been identified as Ravi Kumar.

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“He is not a Delhi Police constable and has no association with the Delhi Police,” the directorate said.

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In a viral video, the individual claimed that he is a Delhi Police jawan holding a good position.

“The day I got to know that the protest would take place, I went on medical leave. I got a call again that my leave was finished. I want to extend my medical leave. The Delhi Police denied extending my medical leave,” he can be heard saying.

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He alleged that the police force “pressurised him” to join the force and he resigned.

“Quarter nahi chahiye, sarkari gadi nahi chahiye, sarkari salary nahi chahiye” (I don’t want a quarter, government vehicle or government’s salary),” he said.

According to the DG Home Guards, Ravi Kumar was serving as a volunteer with the Delhi Home Guards, which functions under the Directorate General of Home Guards, a separate organisation from the Delhi Police.

“In view of his misconduct, he has been discharged from the Delhi Home Guards with immediate effect,” it said.

The views expressed by him are personal, made in his individual capacity, and do not represent the views of the Delhi Home Guards, the Delhi Police or any Government agency, it said.

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.