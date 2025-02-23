Authorities to launch project to enhance usage of treated wastewater in Faridabad

With only 25 to 30 MLD of the treated wastewater being reused for other purposes in the city, the civic authorities have launched work on a plan to increase its usage by almost 10 times within the next two years.

The treatment capacity of the functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) here is reported to be around 250 MLD. But it is revealed that majority of the discharge from these is being disposed of in drains or canals with plans to reuse it in a proper manner still in files. The city’s sewage treatment infrastructure include the STP’s located at Pratapgarh village (100 MLD), Mirzapur (80 MLD), Badshahpur village (45 and 30 MLD) another one having a capacity of 10 MLD near Badkhal lake, according to the officials of the Civic Department. The total amount of treated STP water being reused for other purposes has been around 25 MLD only, it is revealed. This includes 15 MLD of water being used for irrigation from the Badshahpur plant and 10 MLD of water supplied by the STP in Sector 21 for refilling of the Badkhal lake.

It is reported that while majority of the treated water from the Pratapgarh plant had been drained out in the Gonchhi drain, such residue from the Mirzapur STP was being disposed of in the Agra canal carrying irrigation water in rural hinterland of Faridabad, Palwal Nuh and Agra. Around 55 MLD of water from Badshahpur village had been finding its way to the Yamuna river.

“Lack of an action plan to use the treated water has led to its flowing into rivers or drains though it could be used for non-drinking purposes such as gardening, construction, cleaning, firefighting and for industrial cooling,’’ said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Though the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) had announced last year to prepare a DPR of the project for the usage of the treated water for horticulture and parks, it is reported that the plan had still been in the pipeline or under proposal. Around 700 parks and greenbelts need a supply of 60 to 80 MLD for watering the plants, it is revealed. However the city is getting around 330 MLD of water against the demand of over 450 MLD due to hurdles in connectivity and other issues, it is revealed.

Vishal Bansal, chief engineer FMDA (sewage and water supply), said work on the project of using the STP treated water for non-drinking purposes was on. He said the department aimed at increasing the usage capacity of such water to around 250 MLD, if the plan gets through.