DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 3 held for duping gullible people on pretext of providing jobs

3 held for duping gullible people on pretext of providing jobs

Fraudsters used location-masking tools, posed as VFS Global operatives
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A crime branch unit on Sunday said it had unearthed a gang duping some ‘gullible’ people on pretext of providing jobs abroad using a United States (US) mobile number and a fake website.

Advertisement

The suspects — Deepak Pandey (33), Yash Singh (23) and Wasim Akram (25) — were taken into custody from Zamrudpur on September 9, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh, the trio created a bogus website, fake social media profiles and even used a US-based phone number to appear credible.

Advertisement

They allegedly posed as representatives of VFS Global, issuing forged employment letters, visa-related papers and appointment slips to cheat aspirants seeking work abroad.

The scheme surfaced when VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services firm that handles visa and passport applications, filed a complaint about the misuse of its name and logo. The company reported that fraudsters were impersonating its staff and charging people for services that were never provided.

Advertisement

Investigators found that the group registered the domain in 2021 and linked it to addresses in Nehru Place and Janakpuri.

They promoted their ‘services’ online, using VFS Global’s branding to lure victims. As part of their modus operandi, the accused reportedly sent applicants an official-looking “document checklist” via social media. They then demanded fees for medical tests and booked genuine diagnostic appointments to make the scam seem authentic, a police spokesperson said.

Singh added that once the payments were made, the victims received counterfeit work visa applications, job offers, immigration clearances, tax papers and police verification forms, with further charges imposed at each stage.

One complainant, Atul Kumar Takle, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 3.16 lakh.

The police said they had identified other Indian and foreign nationals who were also targeted.

The investigation tracked several bank accounts, SIM cards, email addresses and IPs linked to the operation.

The suspects allegedly used location-masking tools and US-based numbers to communicate with clients. During the raid, officers seized laptops, mobile phones, forged paperwork, specialised software for document fabrication and financial records tied to the fraud, a personnel said.

Deepak Pandey, believed to be the mastermind, reportedly admitted to his role during questioning, and his statement was supported by forensic data, email traces, victim statements and banking evidence, leading to the arrests of Singh and Akram, the cop added.

The police are now tracing the money trail and looking into whether more people were part of the network.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts