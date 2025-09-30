Temporary ghats to be set up along Yamuna for Chhath Puja, says CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the government would setup temporary ghats along the Yamuna to help facilitate Chhath Puja.

Advertisement

“Chhath Puja will be organised along both banks of the Yamuna, from Palla village in the north to Okhla in the south, with full facilities for devotees,” Gupta added.

The CM said the government would make special arrangements so that devotees could perform rituals comfortably and without any inconvenience.

Advertisement

“Chhath is about faith, nature and emotions, and her government’s priority is to ensure that it is celebrated in a safe, clean and well-organised manner. I assure that wherever Chhath Puja is held in the capital, whether along the Yamuna, canals or ponds, the government will take full responsibility for arrangements,” she added.

Traditional sites like ITO and Okhla ghats will also be upgraded and officials have been instructed to maintain complete cleanliness at all sites and sprinkle water to avoid dust-related inconvenience, Gupta added.

Advertisement

The puja is also organised along thee Munak Canal, Mungeshpur drain and at several artificial ponds across the capital. “In total, the capital hosts rituals at 929 sites, and the government will make complete arrangements at each of them. Institutions requiring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be provided one without delay,” she added.

Gupta said, “Chhath is a significant expression of the faith and culture of Purvanchal residents. My government is fully prepared to ensure that it is celebrated with devotion and grandeur. The festival reminds us of our duty towards nature and cleanliness. We will ensure that this year’s Chhath Puja is celebrated in a safe, clean and magnificent manner, with all facilities provided to devotees.”