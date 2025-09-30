DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi to get new official logo; CM forms committee

Delhi to get new official logo; CM forms committee

Govt had organised logo design competition

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set up an expert committee to finalise a new logo for the National Capital Territory of Delhi that will reflect the city’s unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of the people.

Advertisement

“Work on this project is already underway, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of city’s official logo,” a statement from the government read.

The government had organised a logo design competition for the same on MyGov portal, which closed on September 26, which received a total of 1,800 entries from across the country, the statement said.

Advertisement

According to CM Gupta, an expert committee, chaired by the secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design.

It will also include experts from various universities, while the joint secretary of the department will serve as the member secretary.

Advertisement

Gupta said the logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi’s distinct identity and the government want it to reflect the city’s modern, transparent, and people-focused governance.

The initiative aims to position Delhi as a strong, recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement and citizen participation, Gupta added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts