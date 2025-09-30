Delhi to get new official logo; CM forms committee

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set up an expert committee to finalise a new logo for the National Capital Territory of Delhi that will reflect the city’s unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of the people.

“Work on this project is already underway, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of city’s official logo,” a statement from the government read.

The government had organised a logo design competition for the same on MyGov portal, which closed on September 26, which received a total of 1,800 entries from across the country, the statement said.

According to CM Gupta, an expert committee, chaired by the secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design.

It will also include experts from various universities, while the joint secretary of the department will serve as the member secretary.

Gupta said the logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi’s distinct identity and the government want it to reflect the city’s modern, transparent, and people-focused governance.

The initiative aims to position Delhi as a strong, recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement and citizen participation, Gupta added.