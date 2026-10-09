Delhi Police deny nod for October 10 CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, cite late application, past violations

The Delhi Police have denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing the late submission of its application and alleged violations of conditions during a previous demonstration.

The police have also imposed prohibitory restrictions across the New Delhi district for Saturday, citing concerns over public safety, law and order, and traffic management.

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Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the application for the proposed protest was received on October 7, just three days before the scheduled demonstration. Under the prevailing guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, she said.

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“On October 7, 2026, an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party, was received in the New Delhi District. As per the application, an intimation was given regarding a protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 concerning the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” Prasad said.

She added that the police had also taken into account the party’s past conduct, alleging that undertakings and lawful directions issued on a previous occasion had not been followed.

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“In light of the non-compliance with prescribed procedures, the failure to adhere to past legal directions, and the current state of public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is hereby denied,” she said.

The police said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force across the New Delhi area, with preventive restrictions imposed to maintain public order and safety.

Prasad warned that violations of Section 163, vandalism or damage to public property would invite legal action in accordance with court judgments.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), seeking the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations and a reduction in train frequency at these stations in view of the proposed protest. The proposed measures are to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on Saturday until the situation normalises. The police communication does not, by itself, confirm that the DMRC has approved or implemented the restrictions.

The stations identified include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court and Kashmere Gate, among others.

Railway services and routes connecting Delhi are also likely to face restrictions, although details of the affected routes were not immediately available.

The CJP has called the protest over alleged “vote theft”, seeking accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.