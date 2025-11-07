Auto driver held for murder of pregnant live-in partner

The Gurugram police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for strangling to death his pregnant live-in partner whose decomposed body was found, on Wednesday, under a bed in a rented accommodation at Dundahera village. The woman, identified as Angoori, was seven-months pregnant, a senior police officer said.

The police are now seeking legal advice about registering a case of double murder.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj (30), a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. He confessed during interrogation that he committed the crime after being frustrated by his live-in partner’s repeated demands for money for pregnancy expenses.

Angoori (28), a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was suspected to have been strangled by her live-in partner who was missing. An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station and the cops arrested Anuj from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh today.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Angoori previously worked for a private company. She was married to Muhammad Sadruddin in 2023. Shortly after, Angoori began living separately from Sadruddin and entered into a court marriage with Vishal in 2024. After separating from Vishal, Angoori had been in contact with the accused Anuj. The accused Anuj is an auto-rickshaw driver and frequently visited Angoori’s rented room. During this time, Angoori became pregnant.