DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Auto driver held for murder of pregnant live-in partner

Auto driver held for murder of pregnant live-in partner

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:54 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested auto driver in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for strangling to death his pregnant live-in partner whose decomposed body was found, on Wednesday, under a bed in a rented accommodation at Dundahera village. The woman, identified as Angoori, was seven-months pregnant, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The police are now seeking legal advice about registering a case of double murder.

Advertisement

The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj (30), a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. He confessed during interrogation that he committed the crime after being frustrated by his live-in partner’s repeated demands for money for pregnancy expenses.

Advertisement

Angoori (28), a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was suspected to have been strangled by her live-in partner who was missing. An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station and the cops arrested Anuj from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh today.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Angoori previously worked for a private company. She was married to Muhammad Sadruddin in 2023. Shortly after, Angoori began living separately from Sadruddin and entered into a court marriage with Vishal in 2024. After separating from Vishal, Angoori had been in contact with the accused Anuj. The accused Anuj is an auto-rickshaw driver and frequently visited Angoori’s rented room. During this time, Angoori became pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts