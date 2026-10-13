Auto-rickshaw driver strangled to death in Gurugram, two arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly strangling an auto-rickshaw driver to death over a grudge after the accused lost a company contract for the vehicle because of the deceased.

According to the police, the body of an auto-rickshaw driver was found in bushes near Appu Ghar in Sector 29 on Saturday. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings. The Scene of Crime and Fingerprint Teams inspected the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary for identification and post-mortem examination.

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On Monday, the deceased’s brother identified the body as that of his younger brother, Arvind (52), a native of Virlanagar in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, who was currently residing in Hiranagar, Gurugram. In his complaint to the police, he said Arvind lived separately from the family and drove an auto-rickshaw in Gurugram. He alleged that his brother had been murdered and his body dumped in the bushes. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 29 police station.

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Acting on the case, the police arrested two accused from Gurugram on Monday. They were identified as Mukesh Mandal, alias Makkar (37), a native of Bagol village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, currently residing in Om Nagar, Gurugram, and Ganesh Kumar, alias Kallu (25), a native of Parbatpura in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, currently residing in Hiranagar, Gurugram.

During interrogation, the police found that Arvind used to drive Mukesh’s auto-rickshaw under a company contract. The deceased allegedly consumed intoxicants and often failed to transport the company’s employees on time. As a result, Mukesh lost the contract to operate the auto-rickshaw. The police also said Arvind had allegedly abused Mukesh, leading to resentment against him.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that on October 8, Mukesh and Jaiwesh allegedly strangled Arvind to death and dumped his body in bushes near Appu Ghar. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.