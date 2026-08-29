Autorickshaw bodies demand fare hike after CNG price increased by Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi

Transport organisations in Delhi sought an urgent increase in autorickshaw fees on Saturday following the rise of CNG prices. They threatened to go on a strike on September 9 if their demands are not met.

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According to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the cost of CNG in Delhi and other cities went up by Rs 3.89 per kilogram on Saturday.

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It stated that imported LNG, whose prices in the spot or current market had increased since the start of the West Asia conflict, was providing a sizeable amount of the input gas needed for CNG.

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“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices was being effected from 6 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union general secretary Rajendra Soni said, “The Delhi Government should increase auto and taxi fares with immediate effect within one week, as CNG prices were increased by Rs 3.89 this morning, which has suddenly increased the financial burden on poor drivers.”

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According to a statement, CNG prices have increased by about Rs 10-11 during the last two-three months.

“The government ought to raise tariffs as soon as possible or offer a CNG price subsidy. We will go on strike on September 9 if the rates aren't raised,” Soni declared.

The rise in CNG prices was also noted by the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association.

There is more to Delhi-NCR's abrupt CNG price hike of Rs 3.89 per kg than just rising fuel prices. The transportation sector, the average person's pocketbook, and eventually the cost of necessities will all be directly impacted.