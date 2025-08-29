Avian influenza detected in painted storks at Delhi zoo; facility shut for visitors

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi will remain closed to visitors from August 30 after two painted storks in its water bird aviary tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza.

According to officials, samples from the dead birds were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on August 27. The institute confirmed the presence of H5N1 virus in both samples on the evening of August 28.

Zoo authorities said immediate containment measures have been taken in line with the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying’s Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza. Intensive surveillance, strict bio-security protocols and preventive measures for the safety of animals, birds, and staff have been implemented.

The temporary closure is being enforced as a precaution to protect public health and to strengthen bio-safety protocols, the zoo director said. The zoo will remain shut until further orders.