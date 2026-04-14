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Home / Delhi / Aviation firm director, dhaba owner held for assaulting Brigadier, son in Delhi

Aviation firm director, dhaba owner held for assaulting Brigadier, son in Delhi

Assault followed objection to public drinking near officer’s residence

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:52 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Apprehended 2 days after assault. Image credits/iStock
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An aviation firm director and a dhaba owner were apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the alleged assault of a serving Army Brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi, police said.

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The accused have been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56). The vehicle involved, a Mercedes, has also been seized.

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According to police, Satender is a director in a firm named Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, which provides flight services, including chartered and cargo operations, and is also involved in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts. Sanjay Sharma runs Pandit Ji Dhaba in Mehram Nagar.

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The incident occurred around 10 pm on April 11 near the officer’s residence. According to the family, two individuals were consuming alcohol inside a parked car in a public place. When the officer and his son objected, the situation escalated.

The accused allegedly called for reinforcements, after which 7-8 more individuals arrived in multiple vehicles. The group reportedly assaulted the Brigadier’s son, causing serious injuries, and also manhandled the officer.

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Delhi Police said on Monday that it had taken cognisance of the incident.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Vasant Vihar police station based on a complaint filed by the officer’s wife.

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