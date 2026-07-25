Avoid New Delhi area due to heavy traffic, police advise commuters
Commuters have been urged to use alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure a hassle-free journey
Advertisement
Citizens have been advised to avoid travelling to the New Delhi district as heavy crowds have led to severe traffic congestion across the area, police said on Saturday.
Advertisement
Commuters have been urged to use alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.
Advertisement
Traffic restrictions are in place at several locations as police continue to regulate vehicular movement and manage the rush, police said in an advisory.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement