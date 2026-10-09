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Home / Delhi / Awanish Kumar appointed Delhi excise commissioner in major IAS reshuffle

Awanish Kumar appointed Delhi excise commissioner in major IAS reshuffle

Under the new postings, 1992-batch IAS officer Bipul Pathak will continue as Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare) while taking on additional charges

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The reshuffle, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also includes changes in key departments such as power, health, education, transport, social welfare, and planning. Representational photo/iStock
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The Delhi government has appointed IAS officer Awanish Kumar as the new Commissioner (Excise) in a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 34 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers, according to an order issued by the Services Department on Thursday.

Kumar, a 2014-batch AGMUT cadre officer, was serving as Director (Technical Training and Education) and Higher Education before being transferred to the Excise Department.

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The reshuffle, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also includes changes in key departments such as power, health, education, transport, social welfare, and planning.

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Under the new postings, 1992-batch IAS officer Bipul Pathak will continue as Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare) while taking on additional charges as Managing Director of the Delhi SC/ST/OBC Minorities and Women and Child Development departments. He has also been assigned the charge of Financial Commissioner.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a 1994-batch officer, has been assigned the General Administration Department, with additional charges of Irrigation and Flood Control and Food and Civil Supplies.

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Among other key changes, Dilraj Kaur will continue as Principal Secretary (Education) and retain charge of Higher Education and Technical Training and Education.

Other appointments include Satyendra Singh Dursawat, who has been posted as Director (Technical Training and Education and Higher Education), and B S Jaglan, who has been moved from Additional Commissioner at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to Controller (Weights and Measures).

The order also reshuffles several DANICS officers, posting Harshit Jain as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office and Harminder Singh as Additional Private Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

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