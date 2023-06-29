Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

New Delhi, June 28
The Public Works Department has directed officials to award projects only after the process of land possession is completed and local body approvals are taken.
In an office memorandum issued on June 27, the department said it would help avoid disputes that result in arbitrations.
“It has been observed that work is awarded without ensuring the availability of encumbrance-free land and local body approvals. Due to this, disputes arise with contractors that result in arbitrations and other complications. Sometimes, the contracts are required to be foreclosed even without the start of work due to non-availability of site/land and non-approval of regulatory bodies such as MCD, DUACs, DDA, DPCC, and DFS,” it noted.
The memorandum cited a provision in the CPWD Manual 2022 that specifies the requirements before the approval of NIT which should be strictly followed. According to the provision, the availability of site/land and other approvals are needed.
“Therefore, it is directed that availability of encumbrance-free land and approval of local bodies must be ensured before awarding of work,” the department said. — PTI
