Away from home, North-East pupils come together for Xmas

For the Christian community, Christmas is not only a festival of joy and celebration but also a time of togetherness. For many young people from India’s Northeast, living in Delhi for studies or work, the season brings mixed emotions—celebration tempered by the reality of being away from home and family.

As fairy lights brighten city markets and carols echo through churches across the capital, Christmas time presents a dilemma for many university students. They must choose between returning home or staying on campus. For those who are unable to travel, hostels and rented rooms across Delhi have transformed into spaces of shared warmth, music, food and quiet reflection.

At Delhi University and other institutions, the festive season unfolds not through packed train journeys or family feasts, but through potlucks in hostel common rooms, makeshift Christmas trees adorned with fairy lights and handwritten notes, and midnight countdowns shared with friends.

“I miss celebrating Christmas with my family in Nagaland, but here we gather at the hostel, sing carols, exchange small gifts and cook together,” said Meriangla Ao, a final-year DU student. “It helps us feel connected to home, even from far away,” said Tashi Lhamo, a student from Meghalaya, adding that celebrating with friends had become a campus tradition.

“Every year, students from the Northeast come together on Christmas Eve. We organise a potluck, play music and talk about how the festival is celebrated back home. It makes campus life feel warmer,” Lhamo added.

Recognising that many students remain on campus during the holiday period, universities have made efforts to keep the festive spirit alive. A DU official said colleges have been encouraged to organise Christmas gatherings, cultural evenings and special meals at hostels. “Our aim is to ensure students who stay back do not feel isolated,” said the official. Several hostels are offering special Christmas menus, extended mess timings and common room activities, while cultural societies are hosting carol nights and informal get-togethers, he added.

For young professionals from the Northeast working in Delhi, the experience is similar. Mizoram’s Teremi said Christmas remains a day of faith for her. “Even those who may not visit church regularly make it a point to attend services on Christmas,” she said.

Christmas Eve also breathes life into traditions. “A group from the church visits different homes to sing carols and share the joy of Christmas,” Teremi said. “After the midnight service, we gather around a bonfire, continue singing carols and spend time together.”

Suchi Khumanthem from Nagaland highlighted the cultural symbolism behind the celebrations. “One of the most important traditions is the carol round, where church members go door to door spreading the news of Jesus’ birth, just like the biblical shepherds,” she said.