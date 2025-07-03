Aya Nagar drainage project complete

In a major step toward resolving chronic civic issues in Delhi’s periphery, the government has completed a high-priority drainage project in Aya Nagar, ending decades of waterlogging on the village’s main Sunday Market Road.

The Flood and Irrigation Department has made the new drainage system fully operational ahead of the ongoing monsoon. The project includes a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box drain and 1000 mm diameter pipelines that redirect stormwater into nearby forest ravines—restoring the natural outfall route blocked due to years of unregulated construction.

Aya Nagar, located in the Chhattarpur constituency along the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, is one of Delhi’s southernmost villages. Built on Aravalli terrain, it had long suffered severe flooding after even moderate rainfall. Encroachments had choked natural drainage paths, leaving the arterial Sunday Market Road submerged for days each monsoon.

“Resolving the drainage crisis in Aya Nagar was not just an engineering mission, it was a commitment to give relief and dignity to a population that had been ignored for years,” said Parvesh Verma, Delhi’s Minister for Flood, Irrigation, and PWD. This is a symbol of the change we are bringing across Delhi: where the toughest problems are tackled head-on, not postponed.”

The government said that the implementation of the drainage plan was far from easy. The only possible alignment for the outfall passed through narrow, congested lanes of an unauthorised colony, riddled with underground gas pipes, power lines, water mains, and telecom cables. Engineers carried out deep excavations, up to 18 feet, using steel girders and MS plates for safe trenching.

Despite these challenges, the drainage network was completed before peak monsoon. Officials say the Sunday Market Road will now remain dry, ensuring unhindered access for residents, schoolchildren, and vendors in the bustling weekly market that serves thousands.

“People had accepted flooding as fate. This year, they’ll experience a monsoon without fear,” said Verma.

The department will monitor the system throughout the season and has stationed local engineers for quick response.