Baansera bamboo grove creates cooler micro-climate : Study

A recent comparative study carried out by Delhi Technological University (DTU), at the behest of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has established that Baansera, with its bamboo grove, has emerged as a unique environmental oasis in the national capital, outperforming other urban and green spaces on nearly every key environmental parameter.

According to the study, bamboo plantation at Baansera has resulted in the creation of a distinct micro-climate marked by significantly lower air pollution levels, reduced temperatures and markedly improved soil quality compared to both green and non-green urban spaces across Delhi.

The study was conducted over eight days, between October 28 and 31, and November 19 and 22. It assessed air quality, ambient and ground temperatures and soil quality at Baansera and compared these with major urban locations such as the ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj and Nehru Nagar, as well as prominent green spaces, including Amrit Biodiversity Park, Kalindi Kunj and Lodi Garden.

As stated in the study, “The AQI at Baansera was significantly better in comparison to urban spaces like the ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj and Nehru Nagar as well as in comparison to green spaces with other kind of trees like Amrit Biodiversity Park, Kalindi Kunj and even Lodi Garden.”

The findings further highlight the pollution mitigation potential of bamboo, noting that “This firmly establishes the fact that bamboo, with its higher carbon consuming and oxygen emitting properties can be an effective means to mitigate air pollution.”

In terms of temperature regulation, the study recorded a substantial cooling effect at Baansera. “The ambient air temperature at Baansera compared to other green spaces/parks was lesser by 9.7% and lesser by 19.2% in comparison to urban spaces.” Additionally, “The ground temperature at Baansera was lower by 7%, which obviously points towards the space being a mitigating factor against the heat island effect.”

The soil health at Baansera also stood out. As per the study, “Similarly, the soil quality at Baansera was far better than other parks and green spaces.”

Summing up its findings, the study concludes that “urban bamboo-based green infrastructure can serve as an effective buffer against air pollution, contributing to localised cooling, mitigating urban heat island effect, reducing particulate matter and gaseous pollutants and overall reduction in the AQI.”