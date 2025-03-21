'Babus' dodge BJP MLAs in Delhi, Speaker intervenes

In what could turn into a potential flashpoint between government officials and the newly elected representatives, Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday flagged concerns that BJP MLAs were facing "non-responsive babudom" in the national capital.

The Speaker, in this regard, shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and said government officials were not adhering to established protocols while dealing with elected representatives, who were facing virtual "non-cooperation" from certain segments of Delhi Government's system.

Speaker Gupta, in his letter, seen by The Tribune, pointed out multiple instances where Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have faced non-responsiveness from government officials. These include instances where official letters, phone calls and messages from MLAs have gone unacknowledged by concerned officers.

Calling this a serious issue, the Speaker emphasised the need for strict compliance with government instructions issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government and the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India.

To address this matter, Speaker Gupta urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other concerned officials are sensitised about these protocols.

He asserted that the dignity of elected representatives must be upheld and that bureaucratic accountability is key to effective governance.

The Speaker requested the Chief Secretary to take immediate corrective action and to inform him at the earliest about the measures taken in this regard. He reaffirmed that ensuring respectful, timely and transparent communication between government departments and MLAs was essential for a functioning democracy.