Back to the drawing board: Delhi rolls out ‘Mission Kayakalp’ to refurbish govt schools

The Delhi Government has rolled out “Mission Kayakalp”, a city-wide initiative to upgrade infrastructure in government schools with emphasis on creating safe, modern and student-friendly learning spaces.

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The programme will focus on repairing dilapidated buildings, modernising laboratories, improving sanitation, ensuring clean drinking water and beautifying campuses across selected schools in the Capital.

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CM Rekha Gupta said the initiative aimed to transform government schools into “modern and inspiring learning spaces” rather than limiting them to centres of education.

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According to the CM’s Office, Mission Kayakalp is being implemented with support from district administrations, the Education Department, organisations contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), market associations, social organisations and local communities. The government said the initiative seeks to combine public resources with community participation to improve school infrastructure.

As part of the project, visible improvements have already begun across several districts.

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In North Delhi, six schools were inspected, following which two were selected for development. A sensory park for children with special needs at a government school on Shankaracharya Marg has been renovated at a cost of Rs 16.2 lakh, while RO plants and water coolers have also been installed. At another government school in Roop Nagar, the physics laboratory has been modernised to improve practical learning.

In South Delhi, improvement works worth around Rs 48.73 lakh have been completed at Ramanujan Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mehrauli, while works worth Rs 98.58 lakh have been carried out at Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Qutub Mehrauli. The projects included renovation of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings, repairs to roof leakages and damaged plaster, repainting of buildings with weather-resistant paint, installation of modern water coolers, campus cleaning and beautification, and plantation drives.

Government schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri in West Delhi are also undergoing major infrastructure upgrades. At Mohan Garden, works worth around Rs 77.71 lakh include roof repairs, waterproofing, renovation of drinking water facilities, installation of a rainwater harvesting system, improvement of sewer lines and staff toilets, besides civil and electrical works. At the Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (GSKV) in Janakpuri, nearly Rs 38.77 lakh is being spent on waterproofing the multipurpose hall, installing a new RO plant and water cooler, replacing toilet doors and strengthening the electrical system.

In North-East Delhi, schools in Gokalpur and Shahdara have undergone repairs to toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings, seepage repairs, repainting, installation of water coolers and plantation drives. The government also installed new chairs in the Shahdara school’s library and unveiled portraits of Maniben Patel and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to inspire students.

Meanwhile, Sawda Ghevra Community Boys Senior Secondary School in Outer North Delhi has seen repairs to school buildings, construction of a covered shed, establishment of a space laboratory and upgradation of basic facilities at a cost of around Rs 8 lakh. The project was completed with support from the Mundka Industrial Association, the district administration and officials of the SDM office.

The CM said Mission Kayakalp was not merely a painting exercise, but a comprehensive campaign to improve every aspect of school infrastructure. Priority is being given to repairing school buildings, renovating toilets, providing clean drinking water through RO plants and water coolers, modernising science laboratories, creating facilities for children with special needs, increasing greenery and ensuring a safe and positive learning environment.