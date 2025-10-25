DT
Home / Delhi / Baggage system at Delhi airport's T1 faces temporary glitch

Baggage system at Delhi airport's T1 faces temporary glitch

Delhi airport operator DIAL said teams worked closely with all stakeholders and operations are now normalised

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:53 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The baggage system at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 (T1) experienced a temporary glitch on Saturday, but operations were normalised later.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. T1 and T2 are only for domestic flights.

"We experienced a minor momentarily glitch with a section of baggage system at Terminal 1," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 11.20 am.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, DIAL said teams worked closely with all stakeholders and that operations are now normalised.

In a post on X at 11.16 am, IndiGo had said that due to a temporary baggage belt issue at T1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait times at check-in and baggage collection.

"Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners to resolve the situation and assist customers throughout the process," the airline had said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a consortium led by the GMR Group.

