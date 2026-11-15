Bail denied to Parliament breach accused

Special NIA Judge Kiran Bansal held that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the allegations against the two accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were prima facie true. The court observed that their actions had disrupted parliamentary proceedings and threatened the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“The allegations against the accused persons are grave and serious, as their acts had resulted in disrupting the parliamentary proceedings and had threatened the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the court observed.

The court noted that the statements of witnesses recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure indicated that the accused had attended meetings where the alleged terrorist act was planned and discussed.

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It further noted the prosecution’s allegation that the accused had planned to create a terror-like situation inside Parliament on December 13, 2023, deliberately choosing the date to coincide with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The court also took note of allegations that the accused had erased data from their mobile phones before the incident and handed over their phones and SIM cards to co-accused Lalit Jha, who was allegedly assigned the task of destroying them.

Seeking bail, the accused argued that they had been in custody since December 14, 2023, and that the investigation was complete, with the main chargesheet and four supplementary chargesheets already filed. They submitted that the trial had not progressed beyond the stage of framing of charges and was likely to take considerable time.

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They also contended that the alleged use of coloured smoke canisters did not constitute a terrorist act under the UAPA and that the statutory ingredients of the offence were not attracted.

Rejecting the parity argument, the court held that the roles and circumstances of the co-accused were materially different. It noted that Neelam had remained outside Parliament and refused to enter the building, while Mahesh was not in Delhi on the day of the incident and had not attended the group’s last two meetings.

In contrast, Manoranjan and Sagar had entered the Parliament building, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and released concealed smoke canisters. Their actions had disrupted proceedings and triggered panic among MPs and others present in the House, the court observed.

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Referring to Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, the court said bail could not be granted if, upon examining the case diary or chargesheet, there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations were prima facie true. It further held that delay in trial, by itself, could not override this statutory restriction.

The court, however, acknowledged that constitutional courts could grant bail despite the restrictions under the UAPA in appropriate cases, relying on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India vs KA Najeeb.