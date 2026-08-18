Bail of procurement officer rejected in graft case

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The order was passed by Special Judge Vidya Prakash, who dismissed the bail plea. “The bail application is dismissed and stands disposed of,” the Judge said.

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Ranga was arrested following investigation into the alleged large-scale irregularities in procurement by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) of medicines, surgical items, consumables and medical equipment. He was arrested on June 18 and sent to judicial custody later.

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According to the ACB, the case stems from a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance, Government of NCT of Delhi, alleging that public servants and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes and tender conditions to favour selected firms, resulting in wrongful gains for private parties and financial losses to the government.

The allegations relate to the procurement of portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen items, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines.

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Investigators suspect that these items were purchased at highly inflated rates through allegedly manipulated tenders, with tailor-made technical specifications framed to benefit specific suppliers while excluding genuine competitors. The complaint also alleges that government funds amounting to several hundred crores of rupees were misutilised.

Based on the complaint, the ACB registered an FIR on June 2 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), along with Sections related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The investigation involved the scrutiny of procurement records and official documents.