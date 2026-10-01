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Home / Delhi / Bail plea of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal adjourned to October 7

Bail plea of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal adjourned to October 7

 Prosecution seeks time

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till October 7 the regular bail plea of accused Dr Vatsala Aggarwal after the prosecution sought more time to prepare its arguments, citing a charge-sheet running into more than 12,000 pages and a list of 84 witnesses.
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The court also recorded that sanctions under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in respect of all three accused had been received. The investigating officer (IO) informed the court that the sanctions would be filed by way of a supplementary charge-sheet on October 1.

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The issue of taking cognizance in the case will also be considered on October 7.

The court was hearing an application filed by Dr Aggarwal under Sections 483 and 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeking regular bail. The prosecution sought an adjournment, submitting that despite the bail application having been served after the September 23 order, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) did not get sufficient time to go through the voluminous chargesheet and documents and compile facts for the bail arguments.

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Opposing the request, senior counsel appearing for Dr Aggarwal submitted that the prosecution had sufficient time to examine the chargesheet and documents and pointed out that the SPP had been representing the State throughout the investigation-n. The defence also alleged that the adjournment application had been moved to delay the hearing of the bail plea.

After considering the submissions and the material on record, the court adjourned Dr Aggarwal’s bail application to October 7 at 2 pm.

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