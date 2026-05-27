Bakrid: Delhi tightens rules on animal transport and sacrifice

The Delhi Government has constituted Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in all 13 districts of the national capital ahead of Bakrid to monitor animal transportation, prevent illegal sacrifice and ensure compliance with animal welfare norms during the festival, Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Tuesday.

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According to the government, the teams conducted inspections and awareness drives on Tuesday in several areas and markets across north-west, north-east, north, central, south-west and west Delhi regarding the advisory issued for Bakrid.

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Officials said the RRTs, constituted under the Animal Husbandry Unit and led by district in-charges and deputy directors, have been tasked with monitoring regional activities, inspecting the transportation and management of animals, and taking immediate action in case of violations.

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Kapil Mishra said the Delhi Government’s advisory clearly stated that no illegal sacrifice would be permitted during the festival and that the sale and purchase of animals at public places was completely prohibited.

“Sacrifice can only take place at authorised locations. Sacrifices should not be carried out on roads, lanes or other public places,” the minister said, adding that the sacrifice of cows, calves and camels remained completely prohibited.

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The government also directed that no cruelty should be inflicted on animals during transportation and warned against the sale of meat at unlicensed locations. Authorities said blood and animal remains should not be disposed of in drains or public sewerage systems.

The teams appealed to livestock owners, traders and transporters to comply with all guidelines issued by the government regarding the transportation, management and care of animals during the festival period.

The minister urged residents to cooperate with district teams and report violations to the nearest police station or PCR.