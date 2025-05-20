Bandhwari landfill comes under CCTV surveillance

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has successfully installed 29 CCTV cameras at Gurugram’s main landfill site, Bandhwari, and 16 CCTV cameras at 14 secondary garbage collection points to monitor waste management operations, prevent illegal dumping, and track waste transportation trucks in the city. Additionally, 26 smart floodlights have been installed at these locations to enhance night monitoring and tracking services. All 45 CCTV cameras have been linked to the Integration Command and Control Center in GMDA.

The surveillance initiative aims for 24/7 monitoring of waste sites in real-time, allowing for the tracking of garbage vehicles at the Bandhwari site through video feeds from all cameras.

The project plan was approved by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, after a detailed survey conducted by a team of GMDA and MCG officials to identify secondary waste collection locations for camera and floodlight installation. The cameras are connected to the existing captive optical fiber network of GMDA. For connecting the cameras at the Bandhwari Refill site, GMDA has laid approximately 12 km of optical fiber cable.

Under this project, bullet-type cameras for general surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for tracking vehicles involved in waste transportation and dumping have been deployed. Data from the cameras will be reconciled with waste collection data at secondary points and data on waste segregation.

“The project has been executed by GMDA as a deposit work of the MCG to facilitate improved waste management services in the city. The CCTV cameras will enable the corporation to monitor waste management activities at the secondary collection points and Bandhwari landfill site on real-time basis,” said PK Agarwal, Head, Smart City Division, GMDA.

The secondary waste collection points where the cameras have been installed include Beri Wala Bagh, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Atul Kataria Chowk, Leisure Valley, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Roshanpura Sabji Mandi, Khandsa Khatta, Caterpuri, Chauma, Pillar no. 48, Chakkarpur, Kanhai, Jharsa Bandh, Opposite court parking.