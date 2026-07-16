DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Bangkok passenger nabbed with 6-kg ‘hydroponic weed’

Bangkok passenger nabbed with 6-kg ‘hydroponic weed’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday after the Customs officials allegedly seized more than 6.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed in the passenger’s baggage.

Advertisement

According to the Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted at the Green Channel on the basis of Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling. The seizure followed intelligence-based profiling and baggage screening.

Advertisement

The passenger’s baggage was subjected to X-ray screening, which revealed suspicious images and led to a detailed physical inspection.

Advertisement

Customs officials said the search resulted in the seizure of six vacuum-sealed packets containing a green substance suspected to be hydroponic weed. The total weight of the seized substance, including the packaging, was 6,365 gm.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The green substance, suspected to be ganja/marijuana, along with the concealing material and packaging, was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act.

Advertisement

The Customs authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the consignment and determine whether the seizure was linked to a larger drug-smuggling network. Further investigation is on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts