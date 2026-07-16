Bangkok passenger nabbed with 6-kg ‘hydroponic weed’

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday after the Customs officials allegedly seized more than 6.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed in the passenger’s baggage.

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According to the Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted at the Green Channel on the basis of Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling. The seizure followed intelligence-based profiling and baggage screening.

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The passenger’s baggage was subjected to X-ray screening, which revealed suspicious images and led to a detailed physical inspection.

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Customs officials said the search resulted in the seizure of six vacuum-sealed packets containing a green substance suspected to be hydroponic weed. The total weight of the seized substance, including the packaging, was 6,365 gm.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The green substance, suspected to be ganja/marijuana, along with the concealing material and packaging, was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act.

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The Customs authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the consignment and determine whether the seizure was linked to a larger drug-smuggling network. Further investigation is on.