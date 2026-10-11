Sikh sentiments hurt’: Bangla Sahib at centre of political storm over entry of protesters, Delhi Police into gurdwara

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib has emerged as the focal point of a major political and religious controversy following the detention of young protesters amid heightened security measures in the national capital to prevent demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its allied groups.

The incident has sparked a heated debate over the sanctity of Sikh religious institutions, the conduct of the Delhi Police and the alleged politicisation of gurdwara premises, drawing reactions from political parties and Sikh leaders alike.

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The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) defended its handling of the situation, with president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon accusing the visiting youth of attempting to turn a place of worship into a political platform.

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They alleged that the protesters were acting at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and pursuing a hidden political agenda.

“Otherwise, they were earlier accommodated in accordance with Sikh principles and provided shelter and langar to protect them from a possible police crackdown,” they stated.

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The Delhi Police, meanwhile, faced criticism for allegedly violating Sikh ‘maryada’ by entering the gurdwara premises without covering their heads and while wearing shoes. Protesters were allegedly dragged out of the complex, further fuelling outrage.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president and former DSGMC chief Paramjit Singh Sarna called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue clear guidelines preventing police and security personnel from entering gurdwaras, whether historic shrines or local Singh Sabha gurdwaras, without adhering to established religious protocols.

While condemning the manner in which the protesters were removed, Sarna stressed the need for a clearly defined protocol for dealing with such situations.

“The sanctity of places of worship must be respected, and clear procedures should be established for handling law-and-order situations within religious premises,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s criticism of the Delhi Police’s action also triggered a political confrontation. Describing the police action as reflecting a “Talibani approach”, Mann alleged in a post on X that Delhi Police personnel had entered the gurdwara bareheaded and wearing shoes, in violation of Sikh religious norms. Several AAP leaders echoed the charge.

The BJP strongly objected to Mann’s remarks. Punjab BJP spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala urged the Delhi Police to initiate legal action against the Chief Minister, alleging that he had shared misleading information with the intent of provoking Sikh sentiments.

Questioning Mann’s description of the police action as “Talibani”, Khiala said such allegations should not be made without first verifying the facts. He further accused Mann of hypocrisy, referring to past controversies involving the Punjab Government and Sikh religious institutions.

Former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK also joined the debate, targeting Kalka for allegedly justifying the entry of uniformed police personnel into the gurdwara. He questioned whether the police had officially recorded the gurdwara complex as the place of custody of the detained protesters.

“If the police treated the gurdwara complex as a place of custody, then questions arise over whether Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was effectively enforced within the gurdwara premises,” GK said.

Senior advocate and BJP leader HS Phoolka accused the AAP of attempting to use Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi as a site for political protest.

He described the incident as an attempt to misuse the Sikh community’s tradition of offering food and shelter to all visitors, regardless of their background.

He alleged that an AAP-sponsored group had entered the gurdwara premises carrying banners, raising slogans and delivering speeches, actions he described as a misuse of the religious facility.

Responding to criticism over the presence of police personnel, Kahlon said DSGMC staff had prevented the police teams from moving towards the main Darbar Sahib area. “It was ensured that maryada was not disrespected and religious activities were not disrupted during the police operation,” he said.