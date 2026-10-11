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Home / Delhi / Bangla Sahib row: Chandumajra urges action if gurdwara's sanctity violated, SAD Punarsurjit team to verify facts

Bangla Sahib row: Chandumajra urges action if gurdwara's sanctity violated, SAD Punarsurjit team to verify facts

The Senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Punarsurjit says, 'Matter should be investigated impartially'

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:35 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard outside the entrance gate of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during an agitation called by Cockroach Janta Party against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI
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Senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal Punarsurjit and former Member of Parliament Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra, termed the attempts by certain political parties to politicise the issue of police entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib as ‘unfortunate.’ He stated that making statements and spreading rumours without verifying the facts in sensitive matters concerning religious places is entirely unjustified.

“Using an incident for political gain without obtaining complete information can create unnecessary confusion and misunderstanding in society. Our party would send a special team to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to ascertain the facts and establish the truth behind the incident,” he said.

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Prof. Chandumajra said that gurdwaras are symbols of faith, belief and reverence of the Sikh community. Any incident associated with such sacred places must be treated with utmost seriousness and responsibility.

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“If the sanctity of any religious place has been violated, the matter should be investigated impartially, and appropriate action should be taken against those found responsible,” he added.

He further informed that the Shiromani Akali Dal Punarsurjit would send a special team to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to ascertain the facts and establish the truth behind the incident. The team would gather detailed information about the entire matter and submit a report based on the facts. He added that if the investigation reveals any violation of the sanctity of the Gurdwara Sahib by the Delhi administration or the police, the matter would be taken seriously, and the concerned management authorities would be urged to take appropriate action.

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Prof. Chandumajra said that instead of becoming part of any political narrative without knowing the truth, everyone should express their views with restraint, responsibility and on the basis of verified facts. He emphasised that preserving the dignity of religious institutions and safeguarding the sentiments of the Sikh congregation is a collective responsibility shared by all.

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