Bangladeshi man arrested for illegally entering India, trafficking nationals

A Bangladeshi national, Mohd Iqbal Hossain, alias Farhan Khan, has been arrested by the crime branch of the Delhi Police for living a double life in India and Bangladesh. Hossain had married one woman in Bangladesh and another in India, keeping both unaware of his dual identity.

Hossain’s crimes went beyond his personal life. As an illegal immigrant, he was involved in trafficking Bangladeshi nationals into India to expand his garment business. The crime branch discovered his activities after deploying personnel in weekly markets, posing as garment vendors, to gather intelligence.

During interrogation, Hossain revealed that he had travelled to England in 2004 on a work permit and later returned to Bangladesh. In 2017, he illegally entered India through the Assam border and started his garment business in Delhi. Within a year, he married a woman from Madhya Pradesh, without disclosing his true nationality.

Hossain’s business thrived, and he even rented a ticketing shop at Lifestyle Mall. However, to maintain his business, he trafficked several Bangladeshi nationals into Delhi with the help of human traffickers based in the NCR.

The Crime Branch found incriminating material, including Indian passports, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, driving licences, and Bangladeshi documents. Hossain was also arrested in 2020 for selling illegal SIM cards and had visited Bangladesh twice using a Business Purpose Visa on an Indian passport since 2021.

The police arrested two more Bangladeshi immigrants and one Indian facilitator in connection with the case.