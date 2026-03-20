Bangladeshi man held over school bomb hoax emails in Gurugram

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During questioning, Vishwas confessed to orchestrating the email threats in order to create panic. He revealed the bomb threats were sent from Dhaka and that he had created a Gmail ID specifically for this purpose.

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The accused is a digital marketing freelancer and a resident of Sripalli Bazar, Govindapalli district, North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. He has an intermediate education and had been working in the field for five years.

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The first incident came to light on January 28, when Gurugram Police received reports from several schools regarding bomb threats. Emergency response teams, including a bomb disposal unit, fire brigade, and dog squad, were deployed to investigate. However, no explosives were found, and the threats were subsequently declared a hoax.

An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Crime South Police Station. During the investigation, police traced the source of the emails to the accused, leading to his arrest in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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The police further revealed that Vishwas had been involved in a Facebook group where he came into contact with another Bangladeshi national, Mamunur Rashid. Vishwas provided Rashid with approximately 300 Gmail IDs in exchange for around 250 USDT in cryptocurrency. One of these IDs was later used to send the hoax bomb threat emails.

The police are continuing to question the accused as they further investigate the case.