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Home / Delhi / Bangladeshis held for overstaying permitted visa duration

Bangladeshis held for overstaying permitted visa duration

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Delhi Police's Central district for allegedly violating the conditions of their double-entry visas by overstaying the permitted duration of each visit, officials said on Sunday.

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The action was taken under Operation VISTA 1.0 (Visa Status Verification), a special drive launched by the Foreigner Cell of the Special Staff, Central district, to identify foreign nationals overstaying or violating visa conditions in the national capital.

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During a verification drive at hotels and guest houses, a police team inspected a hotel on Arakashan Road in the Nabi Karim area, where the six Bangladeshi nationals were staying.

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The police said scrutiny of their passports, visas and immigration records showed that they had entered India on valid double-entry visas allowing a maximum stay of 15 days on each visit. Although their visas were still valid, they had allegedly exceeded the permitted stay without obtaining an extension or authorisation, violating visa conditions.

The six were apprehended and produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which initiated legal proceedings and issued Restriction Orders for their detention pending deportation. They were later shifted to the detention centre at Sewa Dham in Shahzada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, until deportation formalities are completed.

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During questioning, the six admitted they had entered India legally on double-entry visas and were staying at the hotel in Central Delhi, police said. Their statements were corroborated through immigration records and travel documents.

The six have been identified as Shafi Imam Nafis Siddiquee (31) and Eahea Ahtesham (31), both from Sylhet; Asif Molla (21) and Hasan Sheikh (24), both from Gopalganj; and Md Bulbul Hossain (20) and a 21-year-old woman, both from Sirajganj, Bangladesh.

The police seized six Bangladeshi passports, six Indian double-entry visas, immigration and travel documents, and hotel records for verification and legal proceedings.

The police said verification found no previous criminal involvement of the six. The case relates solely to the alleged violation of visa conditions.

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