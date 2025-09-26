Bank accounts linked to absconding self-styled ‘godman’ frozen by Delhi Police
The amount was spread across 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits
The Delhi Police has frozen nearly Rs 8 crore linked to self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students of a city institute, an official said on Friday.
The amount was spread across 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits, he said.
According to investigators, the money belonged to a trust floated by Saraswati, which allegedly received huge donations and contributions.
Police said the freezing of the accounts is part of the ongoing probe into the financial dealings of the accused, who also allegedly operated multiple bank accounts using different names and particulars to conceal transactions.
