Bank employee arrested in Delhi cyber fraud case; money routed through fake accounts

In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police has arrested a private bank employee for his alleged role in facilitating a large-scale cyber fraud that duped multiple victims of several crores through fake job schemes operated on social media platforms, police said on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as Irshad Malik (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, was working with RBL Bank. He is accused of misusing his official position to open a fraudulent bank account without proper KYC verification.

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Police said the account was later used by a cyber fraud syndicate to route money collected from unsuspecting victims.

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The case traces back to an FIR registered at the Cyber Police Station in Dwarka on October 10, 2023, after a police official reported unauthorised debit of Rs 88,000 from his SBI account through fraudulent transactions carried out without his consent or OTP authentication. The stolen amount was transferred to an RBL Bank account under the name “Lawrie Trade Exim,” an official said.

During the investigation, officials found that the account had been opened using forged documents in the name of a man who had never visited Delhi and denied any knowledge of the account. Forensic examination confirmed that the signatures on the account opening form were fake.

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Police said the identity documents used for opening the account were obtained by co-accused persons on the pretext of providing employment. These documents, along with fraudulently obtained OTPs, were then misused.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Crime Branch team apprehended Malik from New Friends Colony. He was later interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Dwarka, where he allegedly confessed to his involvement.

According to investigators, Malik came into contact with a key co-accused, Harjinder alias Harji, who was part of a network engaged in opening bank accounts for illegal financial transactions in exchange for commission. Malik allegedly bypassed mandatory verification procedures and facilitated the opening of accounts using forged credentials.

The cyber fraud racket primarily targeted victims through advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, offering lucrative part-time job opportunities. Victims were then added to Telegram groups and lured into completing online tasks with promises of quick earnings, the official mentioned.

To gain trust, small amounts were initially credited to victims. They were later persuaded to invest larger sums for purchasing goods or completing tasks. Once significant money had been collected, the fraudsters blocked victims, deleted online groups, and shut down their websites, police said.

Police added that the fraudulent bank account played a key role in routing and siphoning off the defrauded money. Malik allegedly received commissions for facilitating these transactions.

Earlier, four co-accused in the case had been arrested and are currently out on bail. Further investigation is under way to trace the entire network and identify additional victims.