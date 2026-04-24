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Home / Delhi / Bansuri files defamation case against AAP leaders

Bansuri files defamation case against AAP leaders

Court grants interim injunction

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. File photo
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New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj has filed a defamation suit before a Delhi court against Saurabh Bharadwaj, MCD councillor Ankush Narang and the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that a video circulated on social media misrepresented her actions during a recent protest and harmed her reputation.

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The suit arises from an April 18 demonstration organised by the BJP during which Swaraj and Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse were detained by the police. According to the plaint, Swaraj was seen holding Khadse’s hand while being escorted, an act described by her counsel as one of solidarity.

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However, a video shared on April 19 by Bharadwaj on social media platforms allegedly portrayed the incident in a misleading manner, suggesting that Swaraj was holding the hand of a police officer and staging her detention. The clip reportedly used captions, graphic overlays and selective visuals to advance this claim. Swaraj further alleged that the narrative was repeated during a press conference on April 21 and amplified by co-defendants online.

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Hearing the matter, the Saket District Court observed that Swaraj had established a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience lay in her favour. The court also noted that the right to reputation must be protected alongside freedom of speech.

The court subsequently directed the defendants to remove the video and related content from social media platforms and restrained them from further circulation. It also allowed Swaraj to approach platforms directly for enforcement in case of non-compliance within 48 hours.

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The defendants have been directed to file their written statements within 30 days, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 13.

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