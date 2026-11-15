Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj accuses Congress of double standards on safety of women

BJP Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday accused the Congress of adopting double standards on women’s dignity and safety, alleging that the party had remained silent on serious allegations against its leaders while continuing to raise slogans such as ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ and ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Central Office in New Delhi, Swaraj questioned the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, over what she described as their silence on three cases involving Congress leaders.

Referring to the case involving Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bhada, Swaraj said an FIR had been registered against him under the POCSO Act over allegations of raping a 14-year-old tribal girl. She alleged that the MLA had lured the minor with promises of education and a better life before sexually exploiting her.

“However, it is surprising that the Congress, which raises hollow slogans such as ‘Smash the Patriarchy’, along with its Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has once again chosen to maintain silence on this matter,” she said.

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Swaraj also questioned the Congress’s decision to appoint its MP Vimal Akoijam as Co-Chairman of its Election, Campaign and Manifesto Committees despite allegations of sexual harassment against him. She claimed that 11 female students of JNU had levelled allegations against him and that he had faced disciplinary action following an inquiry.

Taking aim at the appointment of Harak Singh Rawat as chairman of the Congress’s Uttarakhand Election Committee, she referred to allegations of sexual exploitation levelled against him by a woman from Assam, who had also demanded a DNA test.

“The issue here is not merely about allegations. All these cases are distinct from one another, whether it is the rape of a tribal girl, the appointment of Vimal Akoijam as Co-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, or the appointment of Harak Singh Rawat as Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee in Uttarakhand. However, one thing is common to all these cases: the conspicuous silence of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

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Questioning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s slogan, Swaraj asked why the Congress leadership did not demonstrate the same commitment to women’s dignity when allegations involved its own leaders.

She said the Congress’s position on women’s issues was guided by political convenience rather than principles, while asserting that the Narendra Modi-led government was working to make women self-reliant entrepreneurs and nation-builders.

“However, the people are well aware of everything. We would once again like to warn Rahul Gandhi that in the upcoming elections, particularly women voters, will demand answers from him and hold the Congress Party accountable for every stance it takes against women,” Swaraj said.