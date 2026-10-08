Barapullah-III mess: Delhi PWD Minister blames AAP for flawed design, planning

The congestion on the newly operationalised Barapulla Phase-III has exposed shortcomings in its planning, design and traffic integration, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday, announcing immediate traffic management measures and a comprehensive technical review of the corridor.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Verma said the project was conceived to provide signal-free connectivity between Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and South Delhi, but traffic from multiple directions was converging at critical points, creating bottlenecks during peak hours.

Advertisement

“A project of this scale has to be planned not only for the traffic of today, but also for the traffic of the coming years. The design and major planning decisions belong to the earlier period. Today, the shortcomings are visible on the ground. Our responsibility is to identify them honestly and correct them,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister attributed the planning and major execution decisions to the previous AAP government and said the interaction of the corridor with DND Flyway, NH-24, Ring Road, RRTS, Sarai Kale Khan and the surrounding railway and Metro network required an integrated traffic assessment.

The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in April 2015, with an original completion target of 2017. Verma said delays due to land acquisition, tree permissions, utility shifting and other execution-related issues kept it pending for several years before the present government completed the remaining work.

Advertisement

He also questioned the financial and contractual decisions related to the project, saying around Rs 640 crore was paid to the contractor through arbitration. He said the delay, cost escalation and arbitration payments needed to be examined together.

The minister said the PWD and the Delhi Traffic Police had jointly assessed the corridor and identified the merger point as a key area requiring intervention. Immediate measures would include better lane channelisation, improved utilisation of road space and smoother movement between Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road and ITO.

The PWD is also examining a dedicated U-turn on Ring Road near the gurdwara to provide residents of Siddharth Extension direct access to the old Barapulla approach towards Lajpat Nagar, INA and AIIMS.

“We can examine what went wrong in the past, but Delhi’s people need a solution today. That is why we are working on both immediate traffic-management measures and long-term structural solutions,” Verma said.

The government will appoint a traffic and structural design consultant for a comprehensive assessment and recommendations on short and long-term interventions. The PWD is also coordinating on route mapping on Google Maps following the change in traffic patterns after the corridor's opening.

AAP demands CBI probe

Responding to the minister’s allegations, the AAP said the BJP government itself had acknowledged that Barapulla Phase-III had serious planning, design and traffic-integration issues.

“The BJP government itself admits that Barapulla Phase-III has serious issues of planning, design and traffic integration. It must answer why it sanctioned Rs 1,635 crore without a proper technical assessment. The CBI must investigate the matter,” the party said.

The AAP also questioned the basis on which Rs 1,635 crore was sanctioned and said the BJP should explain the technical assessment undertaken before the project was approved.

The party accused the government of attempting to shift responsibility to the previous administration instead of explaining the technical basis for the expenditure.