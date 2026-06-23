Barapullah Ph-III completes final Yamuna bridge link

One of Delhi’s longest-delayed infrastructure projects moved a significant step closer to completion on Monday as the final deck slab of the Barapullah Phase-III corridor was cast successfully, physically linking both ends of the elevated structure across the Yamuna River.

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The milestone marks a major breakthrough for a project that has become synonymous with delays, missed deadlines and administrative hurdles for more than a decade. Approved in 2014 and launched in 2015, the project was originally scheduled for completion in 2017. However, it remained stalled for years due to land acquisition disputes, environmental clearances and technical challenges related to construction across the Yamuna floodplain.

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The final slab required the casting of nearly 175 cubic metres of concrete. With this achievement, the project has crossed the 4.5 lakh cubic metre mark in concrete usage, underlining the scale of the engineering effort behind the corridor. More importantly, the final structural connection now links both sides of the Yamuna, bringing the long-awaited project to the verge of completion.

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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma visited the site and shared dinner with workers, engineers and staff who have spent years working on the project. The gesture was seen as recognition of the workforce that helped bring the ambitious project closer to reality.

Addressing workers at the site, Parvesh Sahib said, “Today is not just about concrete and steel. It is about fulfilling a promise that Delhi had been waiting for more than a decade. This final slab reflects the determination of hundreds of workers and engineers who refused to let this project remain unfinished.”

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The Minister said the project became a priority after the formation of the present government and was monitored regularly to ensure steady progress.

“For years, Delhi residents saw deadlines come and go. After our government came to power, we decided this project could not remain stuck any longer. I personally visited the site several times, reviewed progress regularly and worked with officials to remove bottlenecks. Today’s milestone is the result of that collective effort,” he said.

The Barapullah Phase-III project has witnessed substantial cost escalation over the years, with the revised project cost now estimated at around Rs 1,635 crore. However, officials said accelerated work over the past 18 months, supported by continuous monitoring and coordination among multiple agencies, helped push the project towards its final stage.

Verma added, “Governments are ultimately judged not by announcements but by delivery. What remained incomplete for nearly 11 years is now nearing completion. This achievement belongs to every worker who spent long hours on this site, every engineer who solved complex challenges and every Delhiite who continued to believe that this project would one day become a reality.”

Once operational, the elevated corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity between East and South Delhi. Commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar and nearby areas towards Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS and South Delhi are expected to benefit from largely signal-free movement, reducing travel time and easing congestion at major bottlenecks such as NH-24, the DND Flyway, Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.