Barapullah Phase-III opening triggers bottleneck

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The opening of Barapullah Phase-III has led to severe congestion towards the Barapullah/Ring Road, with the Delhi Traffic Police identifying a structural bottleneck on the Old Barapullah Flyover as the key reason for the traffic pile-up.

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According to the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicles from around eight to nine lanes were converging onto just three lanes at a single point on the older flyover stretch, resulting in the bottleneck at Barapullah Junction.

According to the department, the Old Barapullah Flyover has three lanes, while the newly opened Phase-III flyover on the Mayur Vihar side, the Sarai Kale Khan loop and the DND loop each have around three lanes. The convergence of traffic from these stretches onto the three-lane old flyover is causing the bottleneck.

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The traffic police also said the congestion was not being accurately reflected on Google Maps, which continued to show the affected stretch as green. As a result, commuters were continuing to take the route, adding to the traffic volume.

Traffic movement towards Barapullah and the Ring Road was reported to be heavy and slow, with congestion extending for a considerable distance.

To ease the situation, traffic coming from Barapullah Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24/DND. Traffic personnel have also been deployed at the merging points and Barapullah Junction to regulate vehicle movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes towards the NH-24/DND.