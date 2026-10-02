Barapullah Phase-III opens second lane

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The lane carrying traffic from Mayur Vihar towards AIIMS and Ashram saw heavy congestion for the second consecutive day. Traffic restrictions were also introduced at the point where the flyover begins from the Mayur Vihar side, with barricades being used to regulate the flow when congestion rises.

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The barricades, however, have created a stop and release pattern. When traffic pressure increases, the lane is closed to control the build-up. Once the pressure eases and the barricades are removed, congestion begins to form again.

The trouble follows the opening of the Mayur Vihar to AIIMS and Ashram carriageway on Wednesday, after nearly nine years of waiting for the Phase III corridor to become operational. The project was expected to provide a direct link between east and south Delhi.

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Instead, a large volume of traffic moved towards the corridor on the first day, resulting in a queue stretching nearly 3 km along the 3.5-km elevated stretch. By afternoon, the congestion had spread from the Phase I junction towards Mayur Vihar across the Yamuna. Some relief was reported after 4 pm.

At the same time, traffic pressure in front of the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal on the Ring Road showed some reduction after Phase III opened.

The congestion is linked to the way traffic converges near the Suryaghadi cloverleaf. Traffic from Mayur Vihar joins the existing Phase I route there, while vehicles coming from Sarai Kale Khan already use the same route towards AIIMS.

With three lanes from Phase III now joining the junction, traffic from several directions converges at one point. Vehicles from Ashram, Lajpat Nagar and the DND also use the slip road near the cloverleaf to join Phase I towards AIIMS. Traffic from the Mumbai Expressway adds to the same movement, turning the junction into a major bottleneck.