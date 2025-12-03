DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Barn owl rescued from Jamia Millia Islamia campus, under medical care

Barn owl rescued from Jamia Millia Islamia campus, under medical care

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 03:16 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A subadult barn owl
Advertisement

A subadult barn owl (Tyto alba) was rescued from Jamia Millia Islamia University after being found grounded and unable to fly.

Advertisement

A student who spotted the bird contacted the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit, enabling a swift rescue.

Advertisement

The team assessed the owl’s condition and took it to the Wildlife SOS transit facility. Veterinarians observed dehydration, fatigue and possible flight impairment. The bird is now under medical care, receiving fluids, multivitamins and supplements to restore strength and mobility.

Advertisement

Barn owls are nocturnal hunters with excellent low-light vision and near-silent flight, depending on strong wings for hunting. They help control rodent populations and are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Trapping, trading, or keeping them as pets is prohibited.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Thanks to the student’s quick action, we could intervene before the owl’s condition worsened.”

Advertisement

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, added that this rescue highlights how closely human life intersects with wildlife.

Wildlife SOS, established in 1995, works across India to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife, combat illegal wildlife trade, mitigate human-wildlife conflict and protect habitats through community engagement.

The barn owl remains under observation and is expected to be released back into the wild once it fully recovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts