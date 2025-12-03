Barn owl rescued from Jamia Millia Islamia campus, under medical care

A subadult barn owl (Tyto alba) was rescued from Jamia Millia Islamia University after being found grounded and unable to fly.

A student who spotted the bird contacted the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit, enabling a swift rescue.

The team assessed the owl’s condition and took it to the Wildlife SOS transit facility. Veterinarians observed dehydration, fatigue and possible flight impairment. The bird is now under medical care, receiving fluids, multivitamins and supplements to restore strength and mobility.

Barn owls are nocturnal hunters with excellent low-light vision and near-silent flight, depending on strong wings for hunting. They help control rodent populations and are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Trapping, trading, or keeping them as pets is prohibited.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Thanks to the student’s quick action, we could intervene before the owl’s condition worsened.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, added that this rescue highlights how closely human life intersects with wildlife.

Wildlife SOS, established in 1995, works across India to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife, combat illegal wildlife trade, mitigate human-wildlife conflict and protect habitats through community engagement.

The barn owl remains under observation and is expected to be released back into the wild once it fully recovers.