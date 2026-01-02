Barring minor incidents, New Year celebrations peaceful in Gurugram

The New Year Eve celebrations were by and large peaceful in Gurugram, barring a few stray incidents. A total of 102 challans were issued for drunken driving on the New Year Eve.

In an incident, a youth was threatened by with a revolver in cyber hub. The police arrested two accused, who assaulted the youth after an argument. The police impounded a car, besides seizing a revolver and four live cartridges.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sonu and Abhishek, residents of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Gurugram to celebrate New Year Eve in cyber hub. They revealed that a car touched Sonu. The accused who were in an intoxicated state got angry and Abhishek took out a revolver. It was a licenced weapon belonging to Abhishek’s father. He had brought revolver with him without informing his father. Both the accused were let off on bail.

Meanwhile, MG Road was temporarily declared no parking zone. Some crowd was seen before midnight but no untoward incident happened. Over 1,000 cops were deployed on MG Road.

MG Road, the hub of party dens, largely remained peaceful till around midnight, when it witnessed a few skirmishes.

Though most of the watering holes shut down at the stipulated time, liquor continued to be sold through the backdoor.

“We ensured the celebrations were peaceful in the city. If there were some minor incidents, cops handled these in the best possible manner. We had a zero-tolerance policy towards hooliganism on roads. Moreover, people were also made aware of rules,” said Vikas Kumar Arora, Police Commissioner, Gurugram.