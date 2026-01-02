DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Barring minor incidents, New Year celebrations peaceful in Gurugram

Barring minor incidents, New Year celebrations peaceful in Gurugram

102 challans issued for drunken driving | 2 booked for threatening youth with revolver

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:58 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cop checks a motorist for drunken driving on MG Road, Gurugram, on the New Year Eve.
Advertisement

The New Year Eve celebrations were by and large peaceful in Gurugram, barring a few stray incidents. A total of 102 challans were issued for drunken driving on the New Year Eve.

Advertisement

In an incident, a youth was threatened by with a revolver in cyber hub. The police arrested two accused, who assaulted the youth after an argument. The police impounded a car, besides seizing a revolver and four live cartridges.

Advertisement

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sonu and Abhishek, residents of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Gurugram to celebrate New Year Eve in cyber hub. They revealed that a car touched Sonu. The accused who were in an intoxicated state got angry and Abhishek took out a revolver. It was a licenced weapon belonging to Abhishek’s father. He had brought revolver with him without informing his father. Both the accused were let off on bail.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MG Road was temporarily declared no parking zone. Some crowd was seen before midnight but no untoward incident happened. Over 1,000 cops were deployed on MG Road.

MG Road, the hub of party dens, largely remained peaceful till around midnight, when it witnessed a few skirmishes.

Advertisement

Though most of the watering holes shut down at the stipulated time, liquor continued to be sold through the backdoor.

“We ensured the celebrations were peaceful in the city. If there were some minor incidents, cops handled these in the best possible manner. We had a zero-tolerance policy towards hooliganism on roads. Moreover, people were also made aware of rules,” said Vikas Kumar Arora, Police Commissioner, Gurugram.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts